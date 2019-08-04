Hate has no place in our country, says Trump

Video

US President Donald Trump has said "hate has no place in our country" after 29 people were killed in two mass shooting in Texas and Ohio.

Mr Trump said mass shootings in the US had been “going on for years” and had to be stopped.

When asked about possible gun regulations, the president said “perhaps more has to be done” to prevent shootings, but stopped short of making any commitments.

He suggested mental illness was a “problem if you look at both of these cases”.