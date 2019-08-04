Media player
Dayton shooting: 'As you came outside, you saw the bodies'
Two eyewitnesses have described the chaos during the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Nine people were killed and at least 26 injured in the Oregon district of the city centre.
Dayton's mayor has praised the police and first responders' reactions to the shooting.
04 Aug 2019
