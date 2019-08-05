Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
El Paso shooting: 'My heart hurts on every level'
A day after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, members of the local community came out to pay their respects to the 20 people killed.
The shooting at a supermarket is being investigated as domestic terrorism, officials say.
A 21-year-old white man was arrested at the scene of the attack in the city of El Paso, near the US-Mexico border, and has been charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty.
-
05 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49227589/el-paso-shooting-my-heart-hurts-on-every-levelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window