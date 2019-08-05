'My heart hurts on every level'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

El Paso shooting: 'My heart hurts on every level'

A day after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, members of the local community came out to pay their respects to the 20 people killed.

The shooting at a supermarket is being investigated as domestic terrorism, officials say.

A 21-year-old white man was arrested at the scene of the attack in the city of El Paso, near the US-Mexico border, and has been charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty.

  • 05 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'The worst thing I've been through in my life'