'As you came outside you saw the bodies'
Dayton shooting: 'As you came outside you saw the bodies'

Two eyewitnesses describe the chaos during the mass shooting at a Dayton, Ohio nightclub.

Nine people were killed and at least 26 injured in the shooting in the Oregon district of the city centre.

  • 04 Aug 2019
