Woman killed as US police officer fires at dog

Video

A woman in the US has died of a gunshot wound after a police officer fired his gun when he saw a barking dog running towards him.

The unnamed policeman was responding to a call about the woman in Arlington, Texas.

She has been named as 30-year-old Margarita Brooks. She died of her injury in hospital.

Police have described it as a tragedy, and say an investigation is underway.

