Celebrations as Puerto Rico governor steps down
Puerto Rico politics: Celebrations as governor steps down

Jubilant crowds took to the streets of Puerto Rico to celebrate Governor Ricardo Rosselló stepping down from office after mass protests.

Mr Rosselló has been at the centre of a text message scandal involving sexist, profane and homophobic comments.

  • 03 Aug 2019
