'Ratcliffe was treated unfairly by press'

Video

The US president has withdrawn his choice for director of national intelligence amid criticism that the Texas congressman was under-qualified.

Mr Trump tweeted that he told Texas Republican John Ratcliffe that the nomination process would be "miserable" for him due to unfair media coverage.

Mr Ratcliffe thanked Mr Trump and said he did not want the job to become "a purely political and partisan issue".

Critics have accused Mr Ratcliffe of padding his intelligence credentials.