Shocked carp leap from lake after ‘electrofishing’

Video

Hundreds of Asian carp have been filmed leaping out of a lake when they were stunned with electricity by wildlife officials in Kentucky.

Footage shows “shocking boats” jolting the fish from Lake Barkley by sending electrical currents surging through the water.

The technique, known as “electrofishing”, temporarily stuns but does not kill the fish, which can allow biologists to collect them for study.

The carp caught in this video, however, were eventually harvested and given to commercial anglers for sale at markets.

This is because Asian carp are an invasive species of fish that cause problems for ecosystems in the US.