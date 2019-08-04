Media player
Loteria: A centuries-old game remade for millennials
Lotería, a game that's been played across Latin America for centuries, has been given a humorous and perceptive update by designer Mike Alfaro. The new version is now being sold online.
Video by Tristan Cimini
04 Aug 2019
