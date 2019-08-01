'Now I can make a heart with my hands'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bionic arm for eight-year-old Mady Gardner

Mady Gardner from Austin, Texas, was born without a left arm below her elbow. The 'Hero Arm' assists her with everyday living and tenses the same muscles as a biological hand.

  • 01 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Armless pilot proves sky's the limit