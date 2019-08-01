How to untangle a 70-tonne whale
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The North Atlantic right whale is encountering deadly entanglements in fishing gear. Whale rescuer Mackie Greene explains how they save them.

Video by Dan Lytwyn in Shippagan, New Brunswick

  • 01 Aug 2019
