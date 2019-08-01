Is this the 'perfect' wildlife photo?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Audubon Photography Awards: Is this the 'perfect' wildlife picture?
An astonishing battle of wills between an eagle, a fox and a rabbit was one of several striking entries in the annual photography awards of the Audubon Society. Its photography director Sabine Meyer explains what it takes to capture a prize-winning picture.
Video by Chloe Kim
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49187301/audubon-photography-awards-is-this-the-perfect-wildlife-pictureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window