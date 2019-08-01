Trump's former economic advisor on US-China trade war

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gary Cohn: Former US chief economic advisor on US-China trade war
Gary Cohn, Trump's former US chief economic advisor, weighs in on the US-China trade war.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49186655/gary-cohn-former-us-chief-economic-advisor-on-us-china-trade-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window