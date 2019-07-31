Bernie Sanders: 'I wrote the damn bill'

Media player
Bernie Sanders at Democratic debate: 'I wrote the damn bill'
When challenged on the details of Medicare for All, Bernie Sanders shot back.
Tim Ryan had questioned whether Sanders' proposed healthcare reforms would provide as good coverage to union workers as now.
31 Jul 2019
