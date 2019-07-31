Children play on seesaws at US-Mexico border

Video

Seesaws have been installed on the US-Mexico border, allowing children from both countries to play together.

The three seesaws were unveiled by two Californian professors Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello on Monday.

Professor Rael said seeing the project come to life was "one of the most incredible experiences".

The installation was widely praised on social media, with Mexican actor Mauricio Martinez writing on Twitter that is was a "beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other".