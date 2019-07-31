Trump's border crackdown is 'anti-racist'
Steve Bannon: 'Trump's border crackdown is anti-racist'

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist, tells the BBC that his former boss is not a racist - and says the president was right to criticise Ilhan Omar.

Mr Bannon spoke to North America Editor Jon Sopel at the US-Mexico border in an interview for the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4.

  • 31 Jul 2019
