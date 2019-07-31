Media player
Steve Bannon: 'Trump's border crackdown is anti-racist'
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist, tells the BBC that his former boss is not a racist - and says the president was right to criticise Ilhan Omar.
Mr Bannon spoke to North America Editor Jon Sopel at the US-Mexico border in an interview for the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4.
31 Jul 2019
