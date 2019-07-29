Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Baltimore's people describe their city
As part of the BBC's Ask America project in 2018 we asked the residents at a market in Baltimore to tell us about Charm City and what outsiders get wrong.
On Saturday, President Trump referred to Representative Elijah Cummings' congressional district, which includes much of Baltimore, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”
-
29 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window