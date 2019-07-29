'People were running out, screaming and yelling'

Video

A gunman fired "50 shots", according to an eyewitness at a food festival in California that has left three people dead and 15 injured.

The gunman was shot dead by police shortly after he began firing, although police are investigating reports that a second suspect may still be at large.

Footage shows people running away from the festival, which took place 30 miles (48km) south of San Jose.

Gilroy Chief of Police Scot Smithee told reporters that officers were already at the site and responded to the shooting in less than a minute.

