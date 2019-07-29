Gilroy festival-goers flee mass shooting

Video

A shooting at a food festival in California left three people dead and injured at least 11 others, officials say.

A series of shots were fired on the final day of the annual Garlic Festival in Gilroy, 30 miles (48km) south of San Jose.

Footage posted to social media shows attendees running away from the festival site in panic.

"What's going on?" a woman's voice asks in one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"