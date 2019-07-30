'Warts and all' wedding photographer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'warts and all' wedding photographer

Forget staged family photos, UK-based photographer Ian Weldon focuses on all the behind-the-scene moments at weddings. He has a new book coming out that will feature these non-traditional photos as well as an exhibit in Bristol.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Jul 2019