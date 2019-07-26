Media player
Meet the 'warts and all' wedding photographer
Forget staged family photos, UK-based photographer Ian Weldon focuses on all the behind-the-scene moments at weddings.
He has a new book coming out that will feature these non-traditional photos as well as an exhibit in Bristol.
