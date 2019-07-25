Celebrations as Puerto Rico governor resigns

Media player
Celebrations as Puerto Rico Governor Rosselló resigns
Revellers gathered in Puerto Rico's capital of San Juan after Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced he would be stepping down.
He has been at the centre of a text message scandal that contained sexist, profane and homophobic comments.
