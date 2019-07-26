Bison charges at girl in Yellowstone National Park
Bison charges at nine-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park

A nine-year-old child was charged by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after a group of tourists reportedly came too close to the animal. She was treated by a park emergency official and later released.

