Bison charges at girl in Yellowstone National Park

Bison charges at nine-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park
A nine-year-old child was charged by a bison in Yellowstone Nation Park after a group of tourists reportedly came too close to the animal.
She was treated by a park emergency official and later released.
25 Jul 2019
