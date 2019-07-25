Bison charges at girl in Yellowstone National Park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bison charges at nine-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park

A nine-year-old child was charged by a bison in Yellowstone Nation Park after a group of tourists reportedly came too close to the animal.

She was treated by a park emergency official and later released.

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'There's a bear on my car!'