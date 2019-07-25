The verdict on Mueller’s Congress performance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The verdict on Robert Mueller’s Congress performance

BBC reporters and a legal analyst tell us how Robert Mueller performed, how politics played a role and what the hearing means for President Donald Trump’s future.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jul 2019