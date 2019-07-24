Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage of Robert Mueller hearings
Former FBI director Robert Mueller faces questions from two congressional committees about his report on the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window