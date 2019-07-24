'Did Trump refuse to be interviewed?' 'Yes'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mueller confirms President Trump refused to be interviewed
Robert Mueller, the special counsel who carried out a two-year investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia, confirms that President Trump resisted an attempt to question him in person. Instead, Mr Trump provided written answers.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49091290/mueller-confirms-president-trump-refused-to-be-interviewedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window