Trump on Johnson: 'They call him Britain Trump'
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on winning the race to be next UK prime minister.

Speaking to conservative high school students in Washington, Mr Trump also searched the crowd for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, suggesting Mr Farage would work well with his political rival.

  • 23 Jul 2019
