Record elephant ivory haul seized in Singapore

Singapore seizes elephant ivory and pangolin scales in record haul
The tusks, valued at $12.9m (£7.61m), came from nearly 300 African elephants.
The 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales were valued at $35.7m and are believed to have come from 2,000 of the mammals.
23 Jul 2019
