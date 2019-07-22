Media player
Trump says he's willing to mediate in Kashmir
He offered to mediate the Indian-Pakistani conflict in Kashmir during Prime Minister Imran Khan's first White House visit, where Mr Trump also pushed for his help in brokering a peace deal in Afghanistan.
22 Jul 2019
