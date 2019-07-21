Media player
Apollo 11: Crowds count down to first Moon landing anniversary
Thousands of space enthusiasts took part in a New Year-style countdown to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing on Saturday.
The crowd gathered at the Nasa visitor centre in Houston, Texas, close to where the Apollo 11 mission launched.
21 Jul 2019
