Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar amid Trump row

The Somali-born lawmaker returned to her home state and was met with "welcome home" chants. The surprise greeting came after a Trump rally this week where attendees shouted to "send her back" after the president criticised her and three other congresswomen.

  • 19 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Trump's chant denial, and what actually happened