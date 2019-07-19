Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar

The Somali-born lawmaker returned to her home state and was met with "welcome home" chants.

The surprise greeting came after a Trump rally this week where attendees shouted "send her back" about the congresswoman, who is a US citizen.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Jul 2019