Man climbs down 19-storey building to escape fire
Real-life Spider-Man escapes fire by climbing down Philadelphia high-rise

The unidentified man was unharmed, but four others were taken to hospital in Philadelphia for smoke inhalation.

  • 19 Jul 2019