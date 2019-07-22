What to expect from Mueller hearings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robert Mueller hearings: What questions might he face?
The former FBI director faces questions from two congressional committees about his report on the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher reminds us how we got here and what may lie ahead.
Edited by Shrai Popat
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49050935/robert-mueller-hearings-what-questions-might-he-faceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window