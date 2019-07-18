Media player
Ricky Martin rallies behind Puerto Rico protests to oust governor
People are continuing to protest against the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló.
He is being urged to quit after group text messages between him and his administration were leaked. The texts revealed sexist, profane and homophobic comments.
Singer Ricky Martin and Hamilton musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda are both backing the campaign.
18 Jul 2019
