'Republicans choosing Trump over country'

Democratic congresswomen targeted by President Trump's tweets have condemned them in an interview with CBS's This Morning show.

Rashida Tlaib called the US president "the biggest bully [she's] ever had to deal with".

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined her colleague in condemning Republicans for not standing up to Mr Trump over his social media posts.

The interview came as the US House of Representatives voted to symbolically condemn Mr Trump after a series of what they called "racist comments".