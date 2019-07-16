Media player
Congresswomen hit back in Trump race row
Four congresswomen attacked by President Trump in a series of tweets have dismissed his comments.
Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib said the tweets were a distraction from their criticism of the president's border control policy.
16 Jul 2019
