Parts of New York hit by power cut

Parts of New York City go dark after power cut
Parts of New York were plunged into darkness by a major power outage that struck a large area of Manhattan.
Several subway stations were among those to lose light.
Tens of thousands of people in New York were affected by the power cut.
14 Jul 2019
