Flooding hits Louisiana as Hurricane Barry nears
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Barry: Flooding hits Louisiana road as storm system nears

Local police in Louisiana have shared footage of flooding near Golden Meadow, Louisiana.

Police Chief Reggie Pitre captured conditions on the LA-1 road in the South Lafourche Levee district.

Coastal areas are bracing for strong winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Barry.

  • 13 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Tropical Storm Barry to hit New Orleans