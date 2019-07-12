Trump on Acosta resignation: 'This was him not me'

Media player
Trump says Acosta's resignation was made by 'him not me'
US President Donald Trump says he did not want his Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to quit but accepted his resignation.
12 Jul 2019
