The moment a US Coast Guard raided a submarine
A US Coast Guard crew dramatically boarded a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel suspected to be smuggling drugs.
The raid was part of a series of drug seizure operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean which has captured 39,000lb (18,000kg) of cocaine in total.
12 Jul 2019
