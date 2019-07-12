Footage of the aftermath of the turbulence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Air Canada footage shows the aftermath of the turbulence
A film shot by a passenger from Australian band Hurricane Fall shows oxygen masks hanging from the overhead of the cabin of an Air Canada plane hit by turbulence.
The flight was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney on Thursday but had to be diverted to Hawaii.
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48961135/air-canada-footage-shows-the-aftermath-of-the-turbulenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window