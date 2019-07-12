Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US census 2020: Will Trump's citizenship data order work?
President Donald Trump will no longer pursue adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 US census questionnaire after efforts were blocked by the Supreme Court in June.
Instead, he said he had directed officials to obtain the information through an executive order for government agencies, as court challenges would have delayed a census. But will it work?
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48960355/us-census-2020-will-trump-s-citizenship-data-order-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window