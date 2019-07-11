Migrant mother recalls toddler's death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US migrant gives emotional testimony about daughter's death
A Guatemalan woman whose 21-month old baby daughter died after being held by US immigration authorities is suing the federal government.
Yazmin Juarez spoke out at "Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border," a congressional hearing staged amid a series of scandals over poor conditions suffered by detained migrants that has rocked Washington.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48953283/us-migrant-gives-emotional-testimony-about-daughter-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window