Migrant mother recalls toddler's death
US migrant gives emotional testimony about daughter's death

A Guatemalan woman whose 21-month old baby daughter died after being held by US immigration authorities is suing the federal government.

Yazmin Juarez spoke out at "Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border," a congressional hearing staged amid a series of scandals over poor conditions suffered by detained migrants that has rocked Washington.

  • 11 Jul 2019
