Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apollo Moon landing: 'My dad literally loved us to the Moon and back'
All the focus was on the Moon, the mission and the men – but what about the families back on Earth?
The BBC asked Sue and Amy Bean, the wife and daughter, respectively, of astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth man on the Moon.
Video by Angelica M Casas and Samantha Granville
-
14 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48931816/apollo-moon-landing-my-dad-literally-loved-us-to-the-moon-and-backRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window