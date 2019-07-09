Trump distances himself from Epstein
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump distances himself from Epstein

The US president says convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a "Palm Beach fixture" but that he was "not a fan".

Speaking in the Oval Office, Mr Trump also defended his Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, who has come under scrutiny for a plea deal he negotiated while a US attorney that resulted in a light sentence for Epstein.

  • 09 Jul 2019