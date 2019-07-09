Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump distances himself from Epstein
The US president says convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a "Palm Beach fixture" but that he was "not a fan".
Speaking in the Oval Office, Mr Trump also defended his Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, who has come under scrutiny for a plea deal he negotiated while a US attorney that resulted in a light sentence for Epstein.
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window