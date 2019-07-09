Media player
Warm welcome for four time world cup winners
The US team have arrived home with the Women's World Cup trophy.
Following a controversial exchange, team co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said they wouldn't visit Trump, but were open to visiting other politicians who had shown them love and support.
09 Jul 2019
