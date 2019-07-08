Media player
Epstein alleged victims urged to come forward
The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has issued an appeal for any alleged victims of US financier Jeffrey Epstein to contact the FBI.
Mr Epstein has been charged with running a network of underage girls for sex.
At a new conference outlining the charges, Geoffrey Berman said his office "will not rest until perpetrators of these types of crimes are brought to justice".
"Victims' voices, including the many voices of Epstein's alleged victims, must be heard," he told reporters.
08 Jul 2019
