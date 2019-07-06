Media player
Second earthquake hits California
Powercuts and fires have followed a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.
It comes a day after a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same region.
The epicentre of this latest event was recorded near the city of Ridgecrest.
06 Jul 2019
